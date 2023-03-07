(KTLA) – Lyrics from “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” have been quietly removed from the musical medley in Disneyland’s Magic Happens parade, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The song originated from the 1946 feature “Song of the South,” a movie that has been criticized for its stereotypes of Black men and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Disneyland officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the song was removed from the setlist and replaced with a song from the 1953 feature “Peter Pan.”

The “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” song and characters from the “Song of the South” film are also heavily featured on the Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland. In 2020, Disney announced plans to re-theme the famed ride into a “Princess and the Frog” attraction titled “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” following backlash and civil unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The re-imagined ride is expected to open in late 2024 at the U.S. Disney parks. The Walt Disney World Resort has already closed its version of Splash Mountain; Disneyland has yet to announce any closure date for its version of the ride.

The Magic Happens parade returned to Disneyland in late February after a three-year hiatus, mainly due to the park’s closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade is scheduled to run twice a day at the theme park.