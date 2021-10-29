All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending plan; Devoted KISS fan pays tribute to band with in-home museum

(NEXSTAR) – Before leaving for Rome, President Biden visited capitol hill to present the new framework of his build-back better plan to House Democrats.

Top pediatricians in the U.S. are calling the mental health of children and teens a national emergency. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids 15 to 19 years old. The Archdiocese of New York sent out a warning to parents and offered help to guide their family through a mental health crisis.

A veteran who was facing a difficult situation at home received a helping hand, thanks to a team of charitable Northeast Ohioans.

Hospital staff in Alabama surprised a cancer patient with an intimate wedding ceremony, granting a wish had been dreaming about for years.

Halloween this weekend, it’s time to dive into the world of the paranormal. The home of the Arkansas State Crime lab is bound to have a few spirits lingering around. An investigative team uncovered the stories buried below the surface.

A major KISS fan didn’t let the band’s recent concert cancellation get him down. The drummer turned parts of his home into a mini KISS museum to pay tribute to the rock band.

