Newsfeed Now: Emergency C-section leaves cut on baby’s face; Family says nude home intruder kills pet birds

(NEXSTAR) – Senate Democrats have made their voting rights bill a top priority and Republicans are set to block it.

A family recently welcomed their baby into the world, but they say an emergency C-section led to the newborn getting 13 stitches.

A California homeowner says he confronted a nude man that broke into his family’s home and killed their pet birds.

Two people in South Carolina are now being called neighborhood heroes after spring into action to rescue a family was from their burning home.

A Florida woman says over the weekend she went to the bank to withdraw some money, but she wanted to check her balance first. She discovered nearly $1 billion in her account.

