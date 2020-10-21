Newsfeed Now: President Trump campaigns in NC; Presidential Debate preparations

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.

Democrat Joe Biden has been taking the opposite approach, holing up for debate prep in advance of Thursday’s faceoff in Nashville, Tennessee.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

TRUMP IN NC: President Trump will speak to a crowd of his supporters at a “Make America Great Again,” rally on Wednesday evening in Gastonia, NC.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport, Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

OBAMA HITS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Former President Barack Obama is making his debut on the campaign trail for the man who helped him lead the country for eight years, Joe Biden.

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 19: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the virtual convention on August 19, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

DEBATE PREPS: Since debate signage and lights have been added to the campus of Belmont University, nearby residents have treated the university much like a tourism site.

STIMULUS RELIEF BILL: Tuesday officially marks two weeks to go until Election Day, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making another attempt at getting a coronavirus relief package to the finish line.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

UNITED CAMPAIGN AD: Two candidates running for Utah governor are uniting for a common cause, promoting civility among politics in a new joint video.

Chris Peterson and Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox

