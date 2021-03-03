Newsfeed Now: Voting rights takes center stage on Capitol Hill; Musician helps NASA put a microphone on Mars

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Voting rights took center stage in Washington on Tuesday. As lawmakers in the U.S. House debated expanding access to polls, the Supreme Court looked at whose votes should count.

The Court on Tuesday considered whether two Arizona voting rules discriminate against minorities.

See the full story now from WFLA.

UPCOMING SENATE VOTE FOR EMERGENCY COVID RELIEF PACKAGE: President Joe Biden urged Senate Democrats on Tuesday to rally behind a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill and stood by his proposed $1,400 payments to individuals, even as some party moderates sought to dial back parts of the package.

The president’s call for unity came as Democrats, with no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate, sorted through lingering divisions over the emerging bill. Those included moderates’ efforts to focus spending more narrowly on those hardest-hit by the deadly pandemic and resulting economic contraction.

For more information, visit NewsNation Now.

MORE YOUNG PEOPLE FALL FOR ONLINE SCAMS DURING THE PANDEMIC: There’s a big shift in who’s falling victim to online scams.

The pandemic played a role in the findings of the 2020 Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker Risk Report. Online purchasing has been the way to buy things while in quarantine and that has catapulted young people to the top of the list of people most likely to be scammed.

See the full story now on WOOD TV.

PREDICTING SEVERE COVID-19 INFECTION: When attempting to predict who will end up in the ICU with COVID-19, the answer flows in the blood. Until now, there was no definitive way to chart a patient’s course, but there are known risk factors, like obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

But with a simple blood draw, researchers struck gold.

See the full story now on WGN.

NURSE PARALYZED DUE TO COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS NOW HOME: A 23-year-old nurse from Largo returned home Monday after spending months recovering from COVID-19 complications at a Massachusetts hospital.

Desmon Silva was placed on a ventilator last summer after becoming paralyzed from the neck down due to complications from the coronavirus, according to his family.

See the full story now on WFLA.

CHANGES TO COMIC-CON 2021: San Diego’s Comic-Con festival is going virtual again this year with organizers revealing plans for a November 2021 in-person event.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers said they will once again host a free online celebration. Comic-Con@Home will take place from July 23-25.

See the full story now on FOX 5.

MAN CUT OUT DOG’S HEART AS PART OF RITUAL, SHERIFF SAYS: A man charged with animal cruelty told detectives he cut out a dog’s heart as part of a ritual to remove demons from his Coffee County home, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant obtained by News 2 states Coffee County deputies responded Feb. 12 to a disturbance involving a dog on South D. Street in the Hillsboro area. When deputies arrived, they said they observed a man, identified as Brandon Lankford, who stated he was busy and needed to bury his dog.

See the full story now on WKRN.

FATHER, SON REEL IN HUGE BLUEFIN TUNA: A Virginia man and his buddies made the catch of a lifetime last Wednesday. They caught a monster bluefin off the coast of the Outer Banks, and they have amazing video footage to prove it.

See the full story now on WAVY.

MUSICIAN HELPS NASA PUT MICROPHONE ON MARS: It is the Martian breeze heard around the world!

Jason Achilles Mezilis is part of the team that made the recording possible. I spoke with him at his home in Los Angeles, where he explained how his own perseverance landed him a spot on the rover’s audio team.

The LA-based musician figured his studio smarts could help the folks at JPL put the right mic on perseverance. So he wrote a proposal to NASA and they accepted. The testing began.

See the full story now on KTLA.