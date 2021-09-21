Art icon Charly ‘Jupiter’ Hamilton passes away at age 73

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Iconic West Virginia artist, Charly Stuart “Jupiter” Hamilton passed away on Tuesday from complications stemming from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Hamilton was born February 24, 1948 in Princeton, New Jersey, and he enlisted in the US Navy after high school and served in Vietnam as Gunner’s Mate on the USS Ponchatoula. He then studied art history and painting at UNC-Chapel Hill.

He moved to West Virginia in 1977 and became a carpenter after the Tug River Flood. During his time in West Virginia, Hamilton became famous for his intricate, richly-colored artwork which told the stories of the people of West Virginia.

Hamilton was primarily responsible for many of the murals we see all over the city of Charleston.

Awards that Hamilton received include the 2016 David L. Dickerson, Best in Show, The Best of West Virginia Open Juried Exhibition; 2014 West Side Wonder Award, Main Street Charleston; 2019 Urbanite Award for Urban Artist, Main Street Charleston; 2015 Merit Award, West Virginia Juried Exhibition, West Virginia Division of Culture & History and Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia and 2020 WV Artist of the Year.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda and his son Sam Belsky long with granddaughters Stacia Hamilton (Mike Perez), Sharley Hamilton, great-granddaughter, Fable Perez, siblings, Bill (Karen) Hamilton, Kathy Hamilton Vaughn, Elizabeth (Betse) Hamilton and Mary Margaret (Robert) Tripp.