First two deaths of WV nurses due to COVID-19 complications confirmed

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Nurses Association is reporting the first death of a West Virginia nurse due to COVID-19.

The association confirmed Jeannette Williams Parker, a nurse at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, died due to complications related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The second death was revealed by Governor Jim Justice during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing. He didn’t identify the individual but said the nurse was employed for more than ten years at the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington. That hospital is one of the state’s two psychiatric hospitals.

Parker, 48, was born July 17, 1972, in Fairmont, West Virginia and was a registered nurse for 26 years, including three years at CAMC in Charleston and 23 years at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Preceptor.

WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright says, at the time of her death, Parker was the nursing leader for all pediatric anesthesia coordination and focused ultrasound MRI program.

“I continue to believe one of the best ways we can honor people, such as Jeannette and the many more who’ve worked the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic, is to recognize that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that as healthcare workers, we are in a unique position to educate others about the virus, and the simple and reasonable steps that we can all take to help limit its spread.” Albert Wright, WVU Medicine President and CEO

Parker is survived by her fiance Bryan Ingram who also an employee at Ruby in dietary and her daughter Haley Parker of Morgantown who is in her first semester at WVU as a nursing student.

Haley has set up a GoFundMe page in honor of her mother.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.