SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is mourning the passing of a former officer.

The SCPD announced on Facebook that former SCPD Sergeant R.C. (Ralph) “Bubba” Schoolcraft, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his home in South Charleston.

According to the SCPD, Schoolcraft first joined the SCPD on August 16, 1984, and served for approximately 24 years before retiring in August 2008 at the rank of Sergeant. After his retirement from the SCPD, he went to work for his friend Chief G.E. Amburgey at the Kanawha County Parks Police Department for several years. The SCPD says he retired from that role in 2018.

“Ralph will be lovingly remembered as a do-anything-for-anyone, compassionate, fair and effective police officer who was dearly loved by those he served with, for home he dearly loved in return.” South Charleston Police Department

Schoolcraft was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85 in South Charleston, according to the SCPD.

The SCPD says Schoolcraft loved interacting with the residents of South Charleston, especially the children, during his many years of road patrol, and that one of his proudest accomplishments was serving as a D.A.R.E. officer for more than two generations of South Charleston elementary schools.

“Being one of the first D.A.R.E. officers at SCPD, Ralph recognized and understood the importance of how vital it was to reach children at an early age about the dangers of drug abuse. Ralph took great prid in his ability to teach such a mature and sensitive subject, such as drug abuse, to young children with his warm and gentle nature and humor. Ralph was certainly a class favorite amongst the children, faculty and staff alike,” the SCPD said in a Facebook post.