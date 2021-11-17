1 dead, 1 missing after boats collide on Lake Erie

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

One person was missing and one died after two boats collided on Lake Erie, authorities said.

Three people were pulled from the water following the crash Tuesday night near Cranberry Creek, authorities said. It is believed all were ejected from the boats in the collision.

One person was pronounced dead after the rescue and two others were taken to hospitals.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Coast Guard vessels and a Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit joined the fire department’s dive team in searching for the missing person.

The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was available.