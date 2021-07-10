1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a gas station in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS police were called to the scene at the Speedway on the 400 block of South Burnett Road. According to police, the incident happened both inside and outside the convenience store.

One man was killed in the shooting. Three other people, including two juveniles and an adult, were shot and taken to the hospital.

The condition of those hospitalized is unknown at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Police said they are not releasing any information about the suspect at this time.

