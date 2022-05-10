COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In April, Ohio State University campus police received 11 reports of rape.

The reports are tracked and published in a daily log in accordance with the Clery Act.

Eight of the reports were said to have occurred in 2022. Three occurred in other years: two in 2021, and one in 2014.

According to police logs, the rapes took place — or were reported — at Lincoln Tower, Baker Hall West, Jones Tower, Bradley Hall, Morrill Tower, Morrison Tower, the Optometry Clinic and Harding Hospital. Three took place at unknown locations.

Rapes can be reported to directly to police or to Campus Security Authorities, who are “officials with significant responsibility for student and campus activities,” according to the Clery Center website.

Incidents reported to Campus Security Authorities are not reports made for the purpose of a criminal investigation or law enforcement action. CSAs have the obligation to notify the university.

Police logs included the following reports of rape for April. The date is when the rape is said to have occurred; all are in 2022 unless noted:

April 4, Lincoln Tower. CSA report. Jan. 10, 2022 to April 4, 2022, Unknown location. CSA report. April 12, Optometry Clinic. Police report. April 15, Victim had a mental or physical disability. Harding Hospital. Police report. April 3, Baker Hall – West, CSA report. Feb. 11, dating violence and rape. Jones Tower. CSA report. Oct. 30, 2021. Bradley Hall. CSA report. April 24, rape with threat of force. Morrill Tower. Police report. April 24, Morrison Tower. Police report. August 2014 to December 2014: Unknown location. CSA report. Nov. 1 2021, Unknown location. CSA report.

“In many cases, a survivor does not wish to report the incident to police,” an Ohio State spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “When a survivor does not wish to report the incident to police, it is unlikely that there will be a police investigation.

“Sometimes, it is unclear if these incidents occurred on campus if the location is unknown. CSAs are trained to provide resources to survivors and instruct them how to report to police. Reports made for law enforcement purposes are made separately to a law enforcement agency with jurisdiction.”