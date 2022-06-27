FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve people are facing prostitution charges in Fairfield County after a sting operation this past week.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called a “John Sting,” was held on Friday, June 24, in Pickerington.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office’s investigations bureau worked undercover targeting people who “perpetuate the demand for prostitution and human trafficking,” according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The 12 people arrested were charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor, with several others facing other charges ranging from possession of drugs to resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects ranged in age from 28 to 64 years old. One suspect has a Parkersburg, West Virginia, address.

The sheriff’s office conducted the operation with the assistance of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Pickerington and Lancaster police departments, and the South Central Major Crime Unit.

The 12 suspects were booked into Fairfield County Jail.