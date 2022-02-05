2.4-magnitude earthquake detected in Lake County; 5 total in 2022

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — And yet another earthquake was detected off the shores of Lake Erie just one month into 2022.

This time in Timberlake, Ohio where a 2.4-magnitude earthquake was measured on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey – bringing the total up to 5 earthquakes.

Here are the most recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County:

  • Jan. 4 near Timberlake – 2.8 magnitude
  • Jan. 27 near Eastlake – 2.1 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude
  • Jan. 29 near Willowick – 2.0 magnitude

Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.

Fox says it’s possible that these recent ones could be aftershocks of a larger magnitude 4 earthquake back in 2019.

Seismologists continue to monitor the seismic activity in Lake County.

