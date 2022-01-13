2 former top executives to repay thousands to Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Two former top officials will repay thousands of dollars to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after audits found improper spending and questionable business practices cost the institution more than $630,000.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the zoo’s board of directors approved a $132,000 settlement with former chief financial officer Greg Bell during a special meeting Wednesday. Board Chairman Keith Shumate also said Tracy Murnane, the former director of purchasing, has agreed to repay $11,000.

Bell and Tom Stalf, the zoo’s former president and chief executive officer, both resigned last March after an investigation by the newspaper found they allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for family members to zoo entertainment events.