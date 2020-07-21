2 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies shot in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies were shot in North Linden, according to sheriff’s office public information officer Marc Gofstein.

Gofstein says the officers were shot around 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bealuh Rd. while Columbus Police officers and FCSO SWAT were serving probate warrant.

According to Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert, the several shots were fired while deputies tried to serve that warrant. Officers serving the warrant also returned fire.

There is currently a barricade situation underway with the suspect, the sheriff’s office says.

Some homes near the house have been evacuated and other residents have been asked to shelter in place.

NBC4 crews at the scene were told both officers were taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in their legs.

More SWAT teams and medics have geared up and are approaching the home. FCSO spokesperson is on his way to deliver and update. Well be breaking in on @nbc4i throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/8uvAoXhpmp — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) July 21, 2020

Several roads in the blocks surrounding Bealuh Rd. are shut down. People are advised to avoid the area.