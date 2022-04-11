COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Two people are in federal custody on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Keith Parker’s Office.

Authorities say Robert Gemienhardt, 36, and Carrie Daniels, 41, both of Logan, Ohio, are accused of allegedly creating child pornography of at least three children, one of whom was reportedly as young as 3-to-4 years old. The pair were arrested on local charges in early March 2022 and appeared in the U.S. District Court on April 8.

Court documents say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from the Kik messenger app alleging Gemienhardt was involved in “online child exploitation activities.” Following the tip, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task force began an investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the FBI executed search warrants that court documents say allegedly revealed Gemienhardt and Daniels work working together to allegedly produce child pornography “through the grooming and sexual abuse of minor victims.” According to the court documents, Daniels allegedly distributed images of the sexual abuse to Gemienhardt.

Parker’s office says in addition to the images allegedly received from Daniels, Gemienhardt also allegedly possessed more than 1,100 images of child pornography.