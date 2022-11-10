ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

They say they found suspected fentanyl and meth, which were sent to a lab for testing.

28-year-old Aaron Smith, of Jacksonville, was arrested for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, and 41-year-old Daniel Spears Jr., of Malta, was arrested on a Parole Authority warrant for failure to report.