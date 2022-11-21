PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified.

According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting.

Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD said.

Police said that upon arrival by officers, two Hispanic men suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Portsmouth PD says they have identified a suspect, but that suspect is not yet in custody.