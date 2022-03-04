CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is revealing details about a months-long investigation.

According to police, Cleveland’s Second District Vice Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Brooklyn in February.

Inside the home, investigators found crystal meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, three firearms and $9,500 in cash.

Police say the drugs have a street value of $2 million.

Investigators did not say if they made any arrests.

Cleveland police say the investigation involved multiple agencies and jurisdictions.