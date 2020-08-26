2 more college students in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case

ATHENS, OH (AP) – Two more members of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago.

Joshua Androsac, of Lewis Center, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several counts, including misdemeanor negligent homicide and felony trafficking of cocaine. Corbin Gustafson, of Furlong, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to permitting drug use.

Androsac and Gustafson were the last of seven members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the 2018 incident involving Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman who was found dead after ingesting nitrous oxide.

