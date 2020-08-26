ATHENS, OH (AP) – Two more members of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago.
Joshua Androsac, of Lewis Center, pleaded guilty Wednesday to several counts, including misdemeanor negligent homicide and felony trafficking of cocaine. Corbin Gustafson, of Furlong, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to permitting drug use.
Androsac and Gustafson were the last of seven members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the 2018 incident involving Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman who was found dead after ingesting nitrous oxide.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 2 more college students in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case
- ‘Thundering Herd’ season opener to be carried on ESPN
- Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat 4 strength, NHC warns of ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge
- 4-year-old accidentally shoots sister
- Multiple WV counties see jobless rates drop
- Pedestrian injured, police search for suspect vehicle
- RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
- WV Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic
- Kanawha County moves to Orange zone on County Alert System
- Zoo welcomes baby koala for the first time in nearly a decade