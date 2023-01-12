Thomas Thomas was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the death of a Gary Gardner of Glouster. (Courtesy/Athens County Prosecutor’s Office)

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021.

In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of tampering with evidence, and a fifth-degree felony charge of gross abuse of a corpse.

Judge George McCarthy allowed jail time credit for time served while awaiting trial and ordered that all counts, including charges from a separate case, which included two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, run concurrently.

Zachary Stanley, 41, of Athens, was also sentenced to 6-9 years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of tampering with evidence and one bout of gross abuse of a corpse.

According to the report, Gary Gardner was found dead on Sept. 30, 2021 in a wooded area near Thomas’ home. A coroner’s report ruled the cause of death to be methamphetamine and amphetamine intoxication.

Thomas and Stanley reportedly tampered with evidence by moving Gardner’s body with a wheelbarrow to a different location.