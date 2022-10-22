SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The crash happened around 9 p.m.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to OSHP.

US 52 was shut down for about two hours.

This incident is still under investigation.