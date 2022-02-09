20 children died from bullet wounds in Columbus in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twenty children died in Columbus from bullet wounds last year.

Nineteen children’s deaths from gunshot wounds are recorded on the Columbus police summary of 2021 homicide Investigations — about 9% of the city’s total, which was 204.

But there was one more: Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who died after being shot four times by a CPD officer in April. The Franklin County coroner, Dr. Anahi M. Ortiz, ruled her death a homicide in August, but a grand jury still has to decide whether to indict the officer. Police records don’t include her in the count.

Here are the names of the children who died from bullet wounds in Columbus in 2021:

Alyse Williams, age 6, and her sister, Ava Williams, 9, on Danwood Drive. The girls’ mother told NBC4 her daughters had a special relationship and were each other’s favorite person. Their father shot the girls, and then shot himself, investigators said. The girls died just after midnight on Jan. 2.

Alyse, 6, and Ava, 9, Williams. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Davion Jones, 14, died from bullet wounds on Hazelwood Road on Jan. 24. Two men were arrested on suspicion of Davion’s murder in Detroit on Feb. 18.

Davion Burt, 14, was found shot on Tennyson Blvd on Feb. 10. He died at 2:07 p.m. Police didn’t know who shot him or why.

Davion Burt

Trevon Dickson, 14, was found shot on Marion Place on April 20. He died at 4:30 p.m. Another boy, age 15, was arrested and charged on suspicion of Dickson’s murder.

Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, died from four gunshot wounds on Legion Lane on April 20. The person who fired the gun was a Columbus police officer.

Ma’Khia Bryant

Olivia Kurtz, 16, was shot during an impromptu gathering at Bicentennial Park on May 5. Police say they don’t know who did it or why. At the same gathering, four other people were shot and treated at area hospitals. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution for Olivia’s death.

Ty-Sean Finch, 16, was found shot on West Broad Street on May 24. A 16-year-old boy was charged on suspicion of his murder, and another minor was charged on suspicion of felony assault.

Makenzi Ridley, 17, shot at the Far East Recreation Center, Lattimer Drive, on June 24. Since Makenzi died, police have released video of people they think may have been involved.

Makenzi Ridley (Photo courtesy Seneca Ridley-Turner).

Jayce O’Neal, 17, found shot at Ridgebury Drive on July 12. Another girl, age 16, was arrested and charged on suspicion of Jayce’s murder.

A toddler, Rosalie Roberts, 17 months old, was found shot at the intersection of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road on July 20. Her father was arrested and charged on suspicion of her murder.

Joseph Lian, 17, found shot at Jolliff Street on Sept. 2. Another boy, age 16, was charged on suspicion of his murder and arrested.

Daymar Carlisle, 14, found inside a home on Arlington Avenue with gunshot wounds on Sept. 13. A man, 18, was arrested. The police report indicated the death may have been accidental, and the case went to a grand jury for consideration.

Jakwan Radford, 17, found shot on Norworth Road on Nov. 24. Police reports indicate they don’t know who shot him or why.

Demetrius Wall-Neal, 9, and his sister Londynn Wall-Neal, 6, shot on Kodiak Drive on Dec. 7 at dinner time. Police say it was a planned attack, and that whoever fired the gunshots knew the children were inside the car.

Serenity Robinson, 5, accidentally shot herself one summer morning on Via Da Vinci Court, July 31. Her parents were arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. Later, it was classified as a homicide.

Janae Hairston, 16, shot on Piper Bend Drive, Dec. 29. Her father mistook her for an intruder, police said.

A 14-year-old boy died on Dec. 30 from a gunshot wound. His death is considered to be a homicide. His identity has not been disclosed.

Tyshawn Dickerson, 15, died from a gunshot wound Dec. 31. His death is considered to be a homicide.

In 2020, there were 21 children who died in Columbus from gunshot wounds.

