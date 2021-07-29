2K fewer Ohioans file first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed 2,016 fewer first-time unemployment claims for the week of July 18 through July 24, putting the total at 10,603.

The week before, there were more than 12,000 initial employment claims filed in the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohioans also filed 4,796 fewer continued unemployment claims than the previous week, putting that number at 155,935.

There were a whopping 30,857 fewer continued Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week now that federal PUA program has ended. The PUA of $300 per week was put in place to help Ohioans better navigate unemployment during the pandemic. Governor DeWine announced that the additional assistance was ending June 26.

Even so, 307 more Ohioans filed first-time Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims than the previous week bringing that total to 4,204.

The ODJFS says it has distributed over $12.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 1 million Ohioans during the last 71 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $11 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.

ODJFS urges Ohioans to file unemployment claims on their website.