3 children under age 10 shot in Cincinnati, police investigating

CINCINNATI, OH (WDTN) – Three children and one adult were shot in Cincinnati on Sunday.

According to a release from Cincinnati Police, officers were called to the 3200 block of McHenry Avenue at around 6:22 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 6-year-old, 7-year-old, 8-year-old and 18-year-old, all males, shot.

The 8-year-old and the 6-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old and 7-year-old have non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said homicide detectives charged a 19-year-old with four counts of felonious assault. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (513) 352-3542.