ZANESVILLE, OH (AP) – A sheriff in eastern Ohio says three inmates are back in custody after they attacked a guard, stole his keys and escaped through a county courthouse.

All three were found Monday morning. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says two were captured after they crashed a stolen truck just south of Zanesville.

He says the three inmates were being held on the jail’s third floor when one of them attacked the guard and the two others helped overpower him right around midnight Sunday.

The sheriff says the three then went into the adjacent courthouse and escaped through its doors.