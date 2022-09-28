ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 block of State Route 550.

They say they found suspected meth and psilocybin mushrooms in the home.

The sheriff’s office also said that Athens County Child Services was called to the residence because a child was found in a bed near the drugs. The Athens County Dog Warden was also called to help a dog at the home that was suffering from a severe foot injury.

54-year-old Jeffrey Kiser was arrested for violation of parole. 41-year-old Dale Canter, of Hamden, was arrested on a warrant out of Hocking County for theft. 39-year-old Jerry Smith, of the Plains, was arrested for violation of parole. 29-year-old Kayla Riddle, of Athens, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for theft.

More charges are expected to be filed in this investigation.