4 juveniles arrested in death of youth, 16, slain in street

Ohio

by: Associated Press

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say four juveniles have been arrested in the death of a teenager gunned down in a Cincinnati crosswalk earlier this summer.

Galevon Beauchamp, 16, was shot while using the crosswalk near a retail store in Avondale June 21 and died three days later at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, authorities said.

Cincinnati police said four males — a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year old — were arrested earlier this week by the police homicide unit and fugitive apprehension squad.

A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing the road when a car crept up and someone inside shot him in the head, FOX19 reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

