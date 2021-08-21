4 juveniles arrested in death of youth, 16, slain in street

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say four juveniles have been arrested in the death of a teenager gunned down in a Cincinnati crosswalk earlier this summer.
Galevon Beauchamp, 16, was shot while using the crosswalk near a retail store in Avondale June 21 and died three days later at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, authorities said.
Cincinnati police said four males — a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year old — were arrested earlier this week by the police homicide unit and fugitive apprehension squad.
A family friend previously said Beauchamp was crossing the road when a car crept up and someone inside shot him in the head, FOX19 reported.
