COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister at a home in Ohio’s capital city.
Columbus police responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 26. The wounded girl was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, but further details on her injuries were not disclosed.
It isn’t immediately clear how the boy got possession of the gun or who else was in the home at the time of the shooting. The children’s names have not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Thundering Herd’ season opener to be carried on ESPN
- Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength ahead of landfall
- 4-year-old accidentally shoots sister
- Multiple WV counties see jobless rates drop
- Pedestrian injured, police search for suspect vehicle
- RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
- WV Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic
- Kanawha County moves to Orange zone on County Alert System
- Zoo welcomes baby koala for the first time in nearly a decade
- Businesses in West Virginia, Kentucky can get disaster loans