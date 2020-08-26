4-year-old accidentally shoots sister

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 2-year-old sister at a home in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 26. The wounded girl was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, but further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

It isn’t immediately clear how the boy got possession of the gun or who else was in the home at the time of the shooting. The children’s names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

