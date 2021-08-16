Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
445th Airlift Wing at WPAFB on standby to go to Afghanistan

Ohio

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH (WDTN) – The 445th Airlift Wing based at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is on standby to go to Afghanistan.

Master Sergeant O’Reilly confirmed the information to 2 NEWS Monday. O’Reilly said the unit is on standby, but they have not been tasked.

The situation in Afghanistan has escalated in the past few days after the Taliban seized power in the country following the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops. Thousands of Americans have been trying to escape the country as a result.

