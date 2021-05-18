5 million Ohioans have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another vaccine milestone has been reached in Ohio. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5 million people in the state have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

Because of how ODH tracks vaccinations in its database, shots are backdated to when they were given. According to the most recent backdated numbers, Ohio technically hit 5 million vaccinations started on Sunday, May 16.

The rate of people in Ohio getting a COVID-19 vaccine has slowed in the past month, despite shots being readily available to those aged 12 years and up.

It took just 15 days, from March 23 to April 7, for Ohio to go from 3 to 4 million people with a shot of the vaccine. But it took 2.6 times as long to go from 4 to 5 million in the 39 days between April 7 and May 16.

Ohio COVID-19 vaccine milestones:

1 million (1,009,116): Feb. 3

2 million (2,014,411): Mar. 5

3 million (3,045,382): Mar. 23

4 million (4,062,739): Apr. 7

5 million (5,017,279): May 18

As more unaccounted-for vaccines from previous days continue to trickle in, expect the 5-million milestone day to move slightly backward. The state doesn’t give an official timeframe for how long this lag is, but’s not a massive delay.

Health care providers expect the vaccinate rate to increase over the next few week after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use on 12-15 year-olds last week.