COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to stop him from stealing from his wife’s car was arraigned Tuesday.

Derek Scott Hotelling, 31, had his bond set at $500,000 at his arraignment hearing during a virtual appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Hotelling is facing one count of murder along with several drug possession charges stemming from the May 31 arrest.

According to police, he is accused of shooting Joshua Moyer, 39, after Moyer allegedly found Hotelling inside his wife’s car outside the couple’s home on the 6100 block of Parkglen Road.

Police said Moyer, who was leaving for work when he found Hotelling, attempted to hold Hotelling at the scene until police arrived, but was allegedly shot after a struggle.

According to police, the shooting was caught on video and Hotelling allegedly broke into several other vehicles in the area.

Hotelling’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.