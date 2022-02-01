All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

7 rapes reported at Ohio State University in January

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven rapes were reported to campus authorities in January, according to police logs kept by Ohio State University under the Clery Act.

Although some of the locations of the rapes reported to police were undisclosed, one was documented as happening at Lincoln Tower, and another on East Woodruff Avenue.

Two sexual assaults were reported directly to police, and five were reported to a Campus Security Authority.

According to the logs, here is the breakdown of dates and locations of rapes reported to campus police:

  • Jan. 3, unknown location
  • Nov. 12, 2021, Lincoln Tower
  • Jan. 15, unknown location
  • Aug. 24, 2021, unknown location
  • Jan. 27, Unknown location
  • Jan. 27, Unknown location
  • Jan. 29, E. Woodruff Ave.

In Dec. 2021, five people reported rapes at Ohio State University according to police logs, bringing the total rapes reported in 2021 to campus police to 77.

