All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

75-year-old woman pulled from burning home in Middleport

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Middleport Police

MIDDLEPORT, OHIO (WOWK) – A family member and neighbors helped to pull a 75-year-old woman from her burning home Monday evening.

That is according to Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst who tells 13 News that the woman was taken to a burn unit at Ohio State University. Chief Darst said she was critically injured.

The chief said that the fire marshal investigation has revealed the fire was electrical in nature.

The heat from the fire also did some damage to a car of a man who lived in the home and a house across the street.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS