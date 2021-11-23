75-year-old woman pulled from burning home in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT, OHIO (WOWK) – A family member and neighbors helped to pull a 75-year-old woman from her burning home Monday evening.

That is according to Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst who tells 13 News that the woman was taken to a burn unit at Ohio State University. Chief Darst said she was critically injured.

The chief said that the fire marshal investigation has revealed the fire was electrical in nature.

The heat from the fire also did some damage to a car of a man who lived in the home and a house across the street.