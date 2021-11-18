8-year-old boy killed in Akron fire, multiple injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that killed an 8-year-old boy.
Firefighters responded to 2164 11th St. SW around 4 a.m. in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.
According to Akron Fire, firefighters saw residents trying to escape the home when they arrived on the scene.
Firefighters were able to rescue everyone from the home.
5 people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter.
An 8-year-old boy, identified as David Johnson, died at the hospital.
David was a student at Leggett CLC in Akron. School principal Gregory Blondheim released the following statement:
“Our hearts are heavy today over the passing of David Johnson.
David had been with us at Leggett since kindergarten. He was such a sweet boy (and he loved wearing different hats to school.)
Akron Public Schools grief counselors are working with students and staff.
We are so saddened by David’s death and offer our love and support to his family in any way we can. Please join us in praying for this family.”