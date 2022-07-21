COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.

Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes was previously arrested after police took a DNA swab from him when he confessed about the crime, according to an affidavit.

The indictment against Fuentes states that he raped the victim two separate times: once between January 1 and May 11, and the other on May 12. Tyack added that the victim was actually nine when the two sexual assaults happened.

Fuentes’ next appearance in court, his preliminary hearing, is set for July 22.

The case has become a focal point for abortion rights debates, as investigators told the court that the 10-year-old victim had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion. Even President Joe Biden shared comments about the incident when news of her abortion surfaced before Fuentes’ arrest.

“Ten years old; raped; six weeks pregnant; already traumatized,” Biden said last week. “[She] was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl.”