OHIO (WJW) — At least two Northeast Ohio schools were on lockdown in what’s believed to be part of a statewide active shooter hoax involving schools.

Akron City Schools confirmed Garfield Community Learning Center received a threat Friday. The principal quickly alerted families via the emergency contact system. Some parents arrived at the school to pick up students early, according to the district.

In Cleveland, parents received alerts from St. Ignatius High School around 12:30 p.m. saying the facility was on lockdown and to “stay tuned for further instructions.”

At 12:40 p.m., the school alerted parents again, saying: “The lockdown has been lifted; the all-clear has been given by (Cleveland Police Department). There is no cause for danger or alarm; it has been determined to be a widespread false alarm at various schools throughout the state.”

One school each in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties also received the threats, according to sister station WKBN.

Meanwhile, several threats were made at schools in other parts of Ohio. According to sister station WCMH, an active shooter was reported at Licking Valley High School around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities say no shots were fired, and there were no injuries.

According to the Newark Division of Police Facebook page, “It appears that this was part of a statewide series of bogus phone calls.”

WCMH also reports Newark City Schools and Columbus’ Cristo Rey Columbus School received threats.

There were also multiple threats made in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, according to sister station WDTN.

The Ohio School Safety Center issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying it is aware of the threats made to schools across the U.S. and in Ohio this week.

“The OSSC is actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center as well as schools and local law enforcement to support their efforts in the investigation of these threats.

While some of the threats have been determined to be false through law enforcement investigation, the OSSC takes all threats to schools seriously and recommends that schools and first responders do the same.”