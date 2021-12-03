Alabama cats that escaped deadly dog attack head to Ohio

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
PARMA, OH (AP) — A no-kill shelter in Ohio has taken in close to 30 cats that survived a deadly dog attack at an Alabama animal shelter last week.

WEWS-TV reports that the Northeast Ohio SPCA No-Kill Pet Shelter in Parma has taken the animals to help them escape danger and find homes. About 29 cats were found dead at the Dothan Animal Shelter last week and city officials blamed the shelter’s outdated equipment.

Shelter Director Bill Banks has said the dogs forced their way into a fenced-off area housing the cats. Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward and Mayor Mark Saliba have said the shelter is outdated and in need of upgrades. It’s unclear when or if those upgrades will be done and how they’ll be funded.

The cats are now available for adoption. For more information, visit the shelter’s website or call 216-351-7387.

