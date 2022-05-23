YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A unique furry friend was born in Youngstown near Mill Creek Metropark.

Of the three baby deer were born near the park, one is albino.

A man in a Youngstown home saw it and described it as ‘one in a million.’

“I only recognized two of them at first then I saw the third one walking and I was like: Oh wow that’s an albino deer. I’ve never seen anything like it. That’s beautiful!” said Che Trevena.

He was about to let his dog out when he saw the babies. He decided to keep the pup inside.