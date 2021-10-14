UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

UPDATE (4:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 14): This amber alert was canceled just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

No other information is available.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in southwest Ohio issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl on Thursday.

Dalieah Jordan was inside a car when it was stolen from a Sunoco gas station on Chester Road in Sharonville at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is Brian Roseberry, 23. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5 foot 7 and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen shirtless.

Dalieah is 15 pounds and 33 inches. She was last seen wearing an outfit with pink and green flowers, and pink boots.

The car is a black 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio plate JCE 1394. It’s missing the front bumper.

If you see the child, suspect or vehicle, call 911. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH.