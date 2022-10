IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — An “Animal Fun Day” will be held in Ironton on Saturday, sponsored by the Lawrence County Humane Society.

It will take place at the Lawrence County Animal Shelter from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be pet photos, raffles, a food truck and a bake sale.

You can also get a rabies vaccine for your furry friend for $35. There will also be free nail trimmings and dental education.