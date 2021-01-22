Another COVID-19 death reported in Meigs County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Another person in Meigs County, Ohio has died due to COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Departmen confirmed the death of a county resident between 70 and 79-years-old. The additional death brings the county to 23 deaths throughout the pandemic.

County health officials are reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, none of whom have been hospitalized at this time. The county has confirmed 1,130 cases throughout the pandemic. 81 of those remain active.

Health officials say 1,029 people in the county have recovered. The Health Department has administered a total of 437 COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.

Meigs County remains at Level 3, or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Health Advisory System.