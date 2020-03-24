Authorities: Corrections officer set fire to kill relatives

BROOK PARK, OH (AP) – Authorities say a corrections officer tried to kill his family members by setting their apartment on fire.

Neil Osborne, 37, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson following Thursday’s dispute in Brook Park. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

Emergency responders went to the Holland Garden Apartment complex after someone reported a disturbance in one of the units. Another 911 call soon came in that the same apartment was on fire. Osborne and two other people were evacuated from the unit, and none of them were injured. But a police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered during the evacuation.

