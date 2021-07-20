Authorities: Man shoots at officers during high-speed chase

PARMA, OH (AP) – Authorities say a man who led police on a high-speed chase in northeastern Ohio and twice fired at officers during the pursuit has been charged with felonious assault.

Bail was set at $1 million for Dennis Dranse. It wasn’t known Tuesday if the 42-year-old Parma man has retained an attorney.

The pursuit began late Friday in Parma, when police tried to stop an SUV that had no license plates. Dranse allegedly sped away and the chase went into Cleveland, where authorities say Dranse allegedly fired four shots at police. He later fired additional shots, but no one was hit in either instance.

Dranse and a female passenger eventually were captured in a wooded area in Madison.

