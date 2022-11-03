ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who is a registered sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas Young, 34, has allegedly not been compliant with his registration requirements and his whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities have issued multiple warrants for Young’s arrest, deputies say, including Escape, Failure to Provide Change of Address and Theft.

Anyone with any information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s office by email at bmorris@athenssheriff.com or by phone at 740-566-4300.