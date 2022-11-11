Watch the announcement in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Can your hear it calling out your name? Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Columbus next year as part of their joint 2023 tour.

The pair will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, marking the “Two Icons, One Night” tour’s only appearance in Ohio. This is the first time the two have toured together.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Live Nation and Ticketmaster beginning Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Nov. 17 at 10 p.m.

Joel has received 23 Grammy nominations and five wins, including the Grammy Legend Award in 1992. Nicks has received 15 Grammy nominations and two wins, and is the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.