CAIR, advocate groups sue GOP’s legislative maps in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps have been taken to court for the third time in a week.

The third suit alleging partisan gerrymandering by Republicans was filed Monday in the Ohio Supreme Court by advocacy organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The latest complaint challenges maps of Ohio House and Senate districts the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed Sept. 16 along party lines.

The suit follows two others, one filed by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and the other by an ACLU-led legal team representing voting rights groups.

Republicans defend the maps as fair and constitutionally compliant.