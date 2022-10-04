MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Closing arguments in the trial of a man accused of killing Kane Roush have ended.

The State rested its case against Jaquan Hall Monday afternoon, and the defense said they had no more witnesses to call to the stand. Hall did not take the stand in the trial.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday afternoon, Hall’s co-defendant Richard Walker, took the stand to testify against Hall. When questioned by prosecutors, Walker claimed on the morning of the fatal shooting, he had held Roush at gunpoint while Hall and Nelson “ransacked” the house for “money and weed” but said it was Hall that allegedly fired the fatal shot.

According to the prosecution, evidence shows Hall allegedly said he wanted Roush “out of the way” because Roush was “telling on him for selling weed.” Prosecutors say a discussion about killing Roush allegedly happened about a week before the murder.

In the defense’s cross examination, attorneys played a recording of the original story Walker told police in which he claimed he had not been at the scene and had not seen anyone with a gun. The defense also stated Walker’s story changed several times while speaking with police.

The court will take a brief recess before Judge Warner will give jury instructions. Jury deliberations will begin after that.