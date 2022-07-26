SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Michigan man has been charged with assaulting a Cedar Point worker.

The incident unfolded Sunday evening at about 9:30 p.m. on the platform of the Steel Vengeance.

According to a police report, the Cedar Point employee told police he was checking seat belts on the ride when 18-year-old Dean Graff accused the worker of inappropriately touching him.

Dean Graff, Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s Office

When the ride returned to the platform, witnesses tell police that Graff struck the victim “8-9 times” on the head and only stopped when someone intervened.

According to the report, police observed cuts and swelling on the head of the victim. They also noted scratches and blood on Graff’s hands.

Police told Graff they would review the incident by watching security footage.