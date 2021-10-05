Chesapeake mayor and several village leaders resign

CHESAPEAKE, OH. (WOWK) – The village of Chesapeake’s council meeting took a turn last night as multiple leaders stepped down.

Council Member Paul Hart said last night’s meeting was nothing like he’s ever experienced before, as Chesapeake Mayor Kimberley Oldaker and council members Lonnie Sawyers, Larry Estep, Allen Barrett, Beth Brown and Fiscal Officer Lenny Abrams all resigned.

There is no word yet on the reason that the mayor and multiple leaders resigned, but now Chesapeake is left with only two council members.

Councilmember Nate Ittig is taking over as acting mayor for the time being.

The village council will meet Friday to vote on new council members.

